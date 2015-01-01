Abstract

PURPOSE/BACKGROUND: This study was designed as an early assessment of the safety of the orexin receptor antagonist suvorexant, but also included exploratory assessments of balance and psychomotor performance that are the focus of this report.



METHODS/PROCEDURES: This was a double-blind, randomized, 3-period, crossover, phase 1 study. Balance and psychomotor performance were evaluated during the night in 12 healthy elderly participants after bedtime administration of suvorexant 30 mg (a supratherapeutic dose), the GABAergic agonist zolpidem 5 mg (the recommended dose in the elderly), or placebo. Balance (body sway measured by platform stability) and psychomotor performance (measured by choice reaction time) were assessed predose and at 1.5, 4, and 8 hours postdose in each period. Memory (measured by word recall) was assessed predose and at 4 hours postdose.



FINDINGS/RESULTS: At 1.5 hours after nighttime administration of each drug (the approximate time of their anticipated maximal plasma concentrations), both zolpidem and suvorexant increased body sway versus placebo, with a greater increase for zolpidem than suvorexant. Suvorexant increased choice reaction time compared with placebo or zolpidem at 1.5 hours. There were no treatment differences on body sway or choice reaction time at 4 or 8 hours, or on word recall at 4 hours. IMPLICATIONS/CONCLUSIONS: These exploratory data suggest that a 30-mg dose of suvorexant (supratherapeutic) and a 5-mg dose of zolpidem (recommended dose in the elderly) impaired balance at 1.5 hours in healthy elderly people, with potentially less impairment for suvorexant relative to zolpidem, but no treatment differences on body sway or psychomotor performance at 4 and 8 hours. Because of their exploratory nature, these findings and their clinical relevance, if any, require confirmation in a prospective study.

Language: en