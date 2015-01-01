|
Wang LT, Huang WC, Hung YC, Park JH. J. Nutr. Health Aging 2021; 25(6): 790-794.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVES: Symptoms of depression and high risk of sarcopenia are common among the older population; however, the associations between these remain unclear. Thus, the present study identified whether depressive symptoms are associated with older adults' sarcopenia risks. PARTICIPANTS: This nationally representative study in Taiwan investigated the older adult population ( ≥ 65 years) using a telephone survey conducted between 2019 and 2020.
Language: en
elderly; depression; Mental health; geriatric syndrome; muscle strength; sarcopenia