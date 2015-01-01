Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nearly half of persons with Parkinson disease (PD) report fatigue as a factor in their fall history. However, it is unknown whether these self-reported falls are caused by a sensation of fatigue or performance fatigue.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to investigate the influences of performance fatigue and age on postural control in persons with PD.



METHODS: Individuals with PD (n = 14) underwent postural control assessments before (T0) and immediately after (T1) fatiguing exercise. Biomechanical data were gathered on participants completing a treadmill-induced, posterior-directed fall. Performance fatigue was produced using lower extremity resistance exercise on an isokinetic ergometer. Repeated measures ANCOVAs were used with age as a covariate to determine the effects of performance fatigue on biomechanical variables.



RESULTS: After adjustment for age, there was a statistically significant difference in peak center of pressure (COP) latency during the support phase of recovery. Pairwise comparisons demonstrated a decrease in peak ankle displacement from T0 to T1. Age was also found to be significantly related to reaction time and peak knee displacement while participants were fatigued.



CONCLUSIONS: The decreased peak COP latency, along with decreased ankle angular displacement, suggest that persons with PD adopt a stiffening strategy in response to backward directed falls. Postural stiffening is not uncommon in persons with PD and could be a risk factor for falls. Older individuals with PD demonstrate slower mobility scores and decreased reaction times in the setting of fatigue, suggesting a combined effect of the aging and fatigue processes.

Language: en