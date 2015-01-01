SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Contessa JC, Padoan CS, Silva JLG, Magalhães PVS. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228211024486

unavailable

The suicide of a loved one can be a traumatic experience. The objective of this study was to investigate trauma-related experiences of suicide survivors. This is a qualitative study with people who had recently lost a family member or a close one to suicide, conducted at least two months after the event. Forty-one participants agreed to take part in the study and were interviewed. The interviewees' perception was that suicide brought harm, symptoms, and suffering. Traumatic experiences can begin immediately after the event, with many reporting symptoms lasting many months and persistent impact, both personal and to the family. Postvention models after suicide should incorporate such findings, and investigate trauma consistently.


Language: en

trauma; suicide; qualitative study

