Citation
Shin K. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(2): 261-267.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
34178406
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The series of serious industrial accidents in recent years at contractors to large companies has highlighted risk outsourcing as a real and urgent problem. This study aims to review the difference in the degree of risk exposure and the occurrence of industrial accidents depending on the type of company relations. Among in-house contractors, the focus will be on those handling hazardous chemicals that include companies for which outsourcing requires approval.
Language: en
Keywords
In-house contract; Industrial accident; Risk transfer