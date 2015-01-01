SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crookes RL, Tramontano C, Brown SJ, Walker K, Wright H. Sex. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10790632211024244

The population of older individuals convicted of sexual offenses (OSOs) is rapidly increasing. However, we have little understanding of their characteristics (e.g., demographic, psychological, individual, offense, and risk) and needs. To identify any similarities or differences that are unique to older individuals convicted of sexual offending, it is important to compare such characteristics across the adult lifespan. Therefore, the aim of this systematic review was to specify and synthesize the current knowledge of characteristics across the adult lifespan of the population of individuals convicted of sexual offenses. Five databases were searched and 10,680 results were screened, resulting in 100 studies included in the final review. The findings were grouped into four emergent themes: age of onset and prevalence; offender and offense characteristics; age and the risk of reoffending; and treatment. Implications of the findings from this review are discussed in relation to future research and clinical practice.


aging; lifespan; older; sex offending

