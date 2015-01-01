|
Citation
Perez MA, Sears E, Valente JT, Huang W, Sudweeks J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 159: 106267.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Speeding behaviors are quite common and are known to affect the risk and severity outcomes of vehicular crashes. Naturalistic driving data allows for the direct observation of speeding and the development of evidence-based causal structures for this behavior. This limits biases associated with self-reported speeding prevalence, allowing for more precise speeding measures than post-crash investigations and for the evaluation of driver attributes associated with speeding across a wide variety of locations and road types. Data from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study were used to identify speeding events that were aggregated based on their duration and degree of speeding above the posted speed limit. The events were summarized as a likelihood of speeding metric for each trip in the dataset. These likelihood of speeding measurements were also aggregated across drivers and compared, using a beta binomial regression model, to driver questionnaire answers that addressed drivers' perception of their speeding as well as different driver-specific factors that are suspected of having an influence on speeding behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety; Speeding; Naturalistic driving study; Beta binomial; Likelihood