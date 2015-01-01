Abstract

In the article "Is suicide beautiful? Suicide acceptance and related factors in Japan" by D. Kawashima, S. Kawamoto, K. Shiraga, and K. Kawano (Crisis, 41(2), 114-120, https://doi.org/10.1027/0227-5910/a000612) there were errors in the fourth paragraph of the results section and the second paragraph of the discussion section.



The fourth paragraph of the results section reads like this:



In addition, unemployed participants scored higher than full-time workers on both the beautification (p =.001, d =.19) and justification subscales (p =.005, d =.17).



The corrected text should read as follows (correction in bold):



In addition, unemployed participants scored lower than full-time workers on both the beautification (p =.001, d =.19) and justification subscales (p =.005, d =.17).



The second sentence in the second paragraph of the discussion section should read as follows (correction in bold):



We observed that male and distressed participants found suicide more acceptable, perhaps because being male and being distressed are risk factors for suicide (Hawton & van Heeringen, 2009).



The authors regret any inconvenience or confusion the errors may have caused.

