Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In the article "Is suicide beautiful? Suicide acceptance and related factors in Japan" by D. Kawashima, S. Kawamoto, K. Shiraga, and K. Kawano (Crisis, 41(2), 114-120, https://doi.org/10.1027/0227-5910/a000612) there were errors in the fourth paragraph of the results section and the second paragraph of the discussion section.
