SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Murray H, Ehlers A. Cogn Behav Therap 2021; 14: e8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1017/S1754470X21000040

PMID

34191944

Abstract

Moral injury is the profound psychological distress that can arise following participating in, or witnessing, events that transgress an individual's morals and include harming, betraying, or failure to help others, or being subjected to such events, e.g. being betrayed by leaders. It has been primarily researched in the military, but it also found in other professionals such as healthcare workers coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and civilians following a wide range of traumas. In this article, we describe how to use cognitive therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (CT-PTSD) to treat patients presenting with moral injury-related PTSD. We outline the key techniques involved in CT-PTSD and describe their application to treating patients with moral injury-related PTSD. A case study of a healthcare worker is presented to illustrate the treatment interventions. KEY LEARNING AIMS: (1)To recognise moral injury where it arises alongside PTSD.(2)To understand how Ehlers and Clark's cognitive model of PTSD can be applied to moral injury.(3)To be able to apply cognitive therapy for PTSD to patients with moral injury-related PTSD.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; trauma; betrayal; cognitive therapy; moral injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print