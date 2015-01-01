Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have mobility limitations; these may include challenges with balance and being at high risk of falling. Risk of falling can be reduced through exercise programs targeting balance; however, older adults with COPD may experience many barriers to exercise adherence. In this paper we present qualitative findings about the feasibility of a six-month home-based fall-prevention exercise program for older adults with COPD. The aim of the study is to describe the experiences of older adults with COPD who participated in a home-based fall prevention exercise program in order to determine their perceived facilitators and barriers to participation.



METHODS: 15 participants with COPD who had completed the six-month home-based program participated in one-on-one semi-structured interviews over the phone. Interpretive description methodology and thematic analysis were used.



RESULTS: Two major themes emerged with respect to participants' perspectives of the intervention and facilitators and barriers to participation: program personalization based on each individual's characteristics, lifestyles, and preferences; and self-motivation and support from family, friends, and healthcare providers.



CONCLUSIONS: Fall prevention exercise programs that are personalized and focus on providing support for older adults with COPD may help to improve adherence and reduce participants' risk of falling.Implications for rehabilitationIndividuals with COPD often have balance problems and a high risk of falling.Fall prevention programs can improve balance, but adherence is a commonly cited challenge.Patient experiences suggest that fall prevention programs should be personalized and incorporate social support to improve adherence to fall prevention exercises.

Language: en