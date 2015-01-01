SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nguyen T, Combs EM, Wright PJ, Corbett CF. Home Healthc. Now 2021; 39(4): 186-193.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NHH.0000000000000995

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Falls are the leading cause of death due to unintentional injuries in the older adult population, and fall-related death rates among older adults are escalating annually. Visual deficits are underrecognized and underdiagnosed, which increases fall risk. The purpose of this article is to provide a review of the common types of visual impairment, their etiology, and treatment and to present strategies to reduce falls among older adults with visual impairments. Both traditional home safety interventions and emerging technology-based interventions to reduce falls are described. Appropriate use of both traditional and emerging fall prevention interventions may reduce fall risk and falls among older adult home healthcare patients.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print