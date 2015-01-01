|
Citation
|
González-Roz A, Secades-Villa R, García-Fernández G, Martínez-Loredo V, Alonso-Pérez F. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 225: e108808.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression is heterogeneous in nature and using diagnostic categories limits insight into understanding psychopathology and its impact on treatment efficacy. This secondary analysis sought to: 1) identify distinct subpopulations of cigarette users with depression, and 2) examine their response to cognitive-behavioral treatment (CBT) + contingency management (CM) for smoking cessation at one year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Cigarette smoking; Abstinence; Contingency management; Latent class