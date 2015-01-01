Abstract

PURPOSE: Explosion-related deaths are uncommon events which require expertise and confidence so that an appropriate death investigation can be performed. The present study aims to provide a detailed forensic analysis of the issues and implications arising in the event of an explosion.



METHODS: A retrospective review of casualty data was conducted on electronic literature databases. Cases concerning deadly explosions registered at the Milan Institute of Legal Medicine were examined and analyzed altogether.



RESULTS: Explosions may involve closed or open systems. A security assessment of the site is always necessary. Alterations of the site due to rescue procedures can occur; thus, on-site forensic investigation should be adapted to the environment. Then, a study protocol based on autopsy procedures is presented. Application of the postmortem radiology enforces forensic procedures both for the analysis of blast injuries and skeleton fractures, and for identification purposes. Blast injuries typically cause lacerations of the lungs, intestine and major vessels; moreover, hyoid fractures can be documented. Histopathology may help to define blast injuries effectively. Forensic chemistry, toxicology and ballistics provide useful investigative evidence as well as anthropology and genetics. Different forensic topics regarding explosions are discussed through five possible scenarios that forensic pathologists may come across. Scenarios include self-inflicted explosion deaths, domestic explosions, work-related explosions, terrorist events, and explosions caused by accidents involving heavy vehicles.



CONCLUSION: The scenarios presented offer a useful instrument to avoid misinterpretations and evaluation errors. Procedural notes and technical aspects are provided to the readers, with an insight on collaboration with other forensic experts.

