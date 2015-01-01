SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bonsaksen T, Ekeberg, Schou-Bredal I, Skogstad L, Heir T, Grimholt TK. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: 667729.

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2021.667729

34195169

BACKGROUND: The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a major impact on people's daily life. This study aimed to examine use of alcohol and addictive drugs during the COVID-19 outbreak in Norway and examine their association with mental health problems and problems related to the pandemic.

METHODS: A sample of 4,527 persons responded to the survey. Use of alcohol and addictive drugs were cross-tabulated with sociodemographic variables, mental health problems, and problems related to COVID-19. Logistic regression analyses were used to examine the strength of the associations.

RESULTS: Daily use of alcohol was associated with depression and expecting financial loss in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak. Use of cannabis was associated with expecting financial loss in relation to COVID-19. Use of sedatives was associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Use of painkillers was associated with insomnia and self-reported risk of complications if contracting the coronavirus.

CONCLUSION: The occurrence of mental health problems is more important for an understanding of the use of alcohol and addictive drugs during the COVID-19 outbreak in Norway, compared to specific pandemic-related worries.


*COVID-19; *alcohol; *pandemic; *population survey; *substance use

