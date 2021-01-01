|
Weiss NH, Schick MR, Contractor AA, Goncharenko S, Raudales AM, Forkus SR. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Theoretical and empirical evidence links emotional avoidance to the development and maintenance of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, few studies have tested whether these findings extend to positive emotional avoidance. Addressing this important gap in the literature, the current study examined the moderating role of PTSD symptom severity in the relation between positive emotional intensity and positive emotional avoidance.
Language: en