Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the epidemiological characteristics of inhalation injury in burn patients in China.



METHODS: The systematic review method was performed. China Journal Full-text Database, Wanfang Database, and Chinese Biomedical Literature Database were searched with the terms in Chinese version of 'inhalation injury, respiratory tract burn, laryngeal burn", and PubMed and Embase were searched with the terms of "burns, inhalation injury" to retrieve the collected retrospective study on the epidemiological characteristics of inhalation injury in burn patients in China from the establishment of each database to January 2019. Data were extracted from the included articles, including the first author, study institution, study period, study subjects, number of burn patients, incidence of inhalation injury, and gender, age, causes of injury, case fatality rate, and causes of death in patients with inhalation injury.



RESULTS: A total of 24 articles were included in this study. The first authors were from multiple research institutions across the country. The articles were single or multi-center epidemiological statistical studies on the incidence of inhalation injury in burn patients or severe burn patients admitted to key burn treatment institutions in many provinces/cities in China from 1958 to 2016. The number of burn patients included in the studies was 103-64 320 cases, and the incidence of inhalation injury in burn patients ranged from 4.89% to 11.28%, with no obvious trend. The incidence of inhalation injury in severe burn patients was still high, from 19.09% to 32.38% as most articles reported. The number of men with inhalation injury was larger than that of women, with a male-to-female ratio of 1.61∶1.00-4.95∶1.00; young and middle-aged people were the high-risk population, and flame burn was the main cause of injury. The case fatality rate of patients with inhalation injury was 5.17%-32.61%, of which the range was 5.17%-10.9% since 2000, in accordance with reports from hospitals in various regions that the case fatality rate decreased significantly compared with the previous period. The causes of death in patients with inhalation injury included upper respiratory tract obstruction, sepsis, respiratory failure, and severe pulmonary infection.



CONCLUSIONS: From 1958 to 2016, there is no obvious trend in the incidence of inhalation injury among burn patients in China; the incidence of inhalation injury is high in young and middle-aged males, and the main cause of inhalation injury is flame burn. The case fatality rate of inhalation injury since 2000 is lower than that in the previous period.

