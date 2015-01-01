|
Citation
|
Tröbinger M, Jähne C, Qu Z, Elsner J, Reindl A, Getz S, Goll T, Loinger B, Loibl T, Kugler C, Calafell C, Sabaghian M, Ende T, Wahrmann D, Parusel S, Haddadin S, Haddadin S. IEEE Robot. Autom. Lett. 2021; 6(3): 5857-5864.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This letter introduces GARMI, a service robotics platform conceptualized with a focus on assisting elderly at home. GARMI is designed to provide support with household tasks, as an avatar for tactile-enabled communication and as an interface for telemedicine and emergency assistance. Its unique humanoid design features a sensor-equipped multi-modal head designed for natural human-machine communication as well as a whole-body torque-control interface for safe physical human-machine interaction. GARMI's modular software architecture and distinctive whole-body control scheme allows multimodal dynamic coupling. Additionally, every system component can actively produce as well as sense forces and can thus serve as a haptic feedback interface when interacting with its environment and users. Furthermore, GARMI is the first mobile humanoid designed with specialized use-inspired avatar stations: PARTI for dual-arm-based exoskeleton-like remote-control with force-feedback and MUCKI for transparent remote doctor-patient interaction with both audiovisual and safe haptic feedback. The specialized software architecture allows for rapid prototyping and field-testing of new behaviors for telemedicine, multi-modal interaction and autonomous physical and service assistance. Our first results reveal the potential of our use-driven force-based whole-body control mobile humanoid for daily living and telemedicine scenarios in an elderly care research facility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
compliance and impedance control; Haptic interfaces; Humanoid robot systems; Humanoid robots; physical human-robot interaction; Robots; Senior citizens; service robotics; Service robots; Task analysis; Telemedicine