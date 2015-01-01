SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raigoso D, Céspedes N, Cifuentes CA, Del-Ama AJ, Munera M. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(6): e11060738.

(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

10.3390/brainsci11060738

unavailable

A growing interest in Socially Assistive Robotics in Physical Rehabilitation is currently observed; some of the benefits highlight the capability of a social robot to support and assist rehabilitation procedures. This paper presents a perception study that aimed to evaluate clinicians' and patients' perception of a social robot that will be integrated as part of Lokomat therapy. A total of 88 participants were surveyed, employing an online questionnaire based on the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT). The participants belong to two health care institutions located in different countries (Colombia and Spain). The results showed an overall positive perception of the social robot (>60% of participants have a positive acceptance). Furthermore, a difference depending on the nature of the user (clinician vs. patient) was found.


Language: en

perception; gait rehabilitation; lokomat; physical rehabilitation; social robots

