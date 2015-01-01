|
Citation
|
Sakamaki K, Nishizawa S, Katsuki M, Kawamura S, Koh A. Cureus 2021; 13(5): e15293.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34211804
|
Abstract
|
Introduction Returning to driving after a stroke is a step toward independence and improving quality of life. Cognitive function after stroke is one of the essential factors that affect driving ability, and on-road driving assessment in driving school courses is beginning to spread in Japan. We started on-road driving assessment in 2018, and we herein report eight patients who underwent on-road driving assessment in the last three years, presenting both off-road cognitive function tests and on-road driving assessment results.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
rehabilitation; stroke; cognitive assessment; higher brain dysfunction; internal medicine in rural areas; on-road driving assessment