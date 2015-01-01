|
Koppelaar H, Kordestani-Moghadam P, Kouhkani S, Irandoust F, Segers G, de Haas L, Bantje T, van Warmerdam M. Geriatrics (Basel) 2021; 6(3): e6030066.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Falls in the geriatric population are one of the most important causes of disabilities in this age group. Its consequences impose a great deal of economic burden on health and insurance systems. This study was conducted by a multidisciplinary team with the aim of evaluating the effect of visuo-spatial-motor training for the prevention of falls in older adults. The subjects consisted of 31 volunteers aged 60 to 92 years who were studied in three groups: (1) A group under standard physical training, (2) a group under visuo-spatial-motor interventions, and (3) a control group (without any intervention). The results of the study showed that visual-spatial motor exercises significantly reduced the risk of falls of the subjects.
falls; older adults; balance disorder; visuo-spatial-motor training