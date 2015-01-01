Abstract

A fall prevention program based on King's goal attainment theory was developed to verify its effect on those in long-term care hospitals. The experiment was conducted at K Long-Term Care Hospital in S city for eight weeks. The study employed 57 elderly patients and 58 nurses. The program comprised an individual training conducted in a ward and hospital room for 20-30 min and a group training held in a conference room for 60 min. Significance levels were analyzed at p < 0.05 via frequency analysis, descriptive statistics, independent sample t-test, χ(2)-test, Mann-Whitney's U test, Wilcoxon code rank test, and Cronbach's α, and the clinical trial number was KCT0005908. In the patient intervention group, fall prevention behavior and knowledge increased, and the fear of falling decreased. Fall prevention behavior and knowledge increased in the nurse intervention group. Patient and nurse interaction satisfaction also increased. In contrast, the number of falls and nurses' burden did not decrease. The fall prevention program was verified via the interaction of personal, interpersonal, and social systems. Thus, the patient's fear of falling was reduced. Moreover, the program was effective for the fall knowledge, interaction satisfaction, and fall prevention behavior of both the patient and nurse.

