Roșca AC, Burtăverde V, Dan CI, Mateizer A, Petrancu CR, Iriza AI, Ene CA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11): e18115983.
Firefighting is considered a dangerous profession that imposes unique safety hazards. In this research, we investigated the relationship between the Dark Triad traits of firefighters (N = 1434, Mage = 39.03, SD = 6.9) and their risk-taking at work, considering the mediation role of altruism, honesty, and courage. We showed that firefighters high on Machiavellianism and psychopathy reported high risk-taking. Altruism, honesty, and courage mediated the relationship between Machiavellianism and risk-taking in firefighters. Honesty and courage mediated the association between psychopathy and risk-taking. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.
firefighters; Dark Triad traits; life-history theory; risk-taking behaviors