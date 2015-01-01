Abstract

Unlike younger adults, depression in older adults is sometimes related to chewing problems. This study examined the risk factors related to depression associated with chewing problems in 3747 elderly individuals using the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Approximately 41.2% of the total subjects reported chewing problems. There were significant differences in age, education, marital status, individual income, current smoking status, and aerobic physical activity in relation to chewing problems (p < 0.001 for all). The subjects who experienced chewing problems showed a higher score on the EuroQoL 5 Dimension index (p < 0.001) but a lower health-related quality of life than those with no chewing problems (p < 0.001). The prevalence of depression, which was classified by the patient health questionnaire-9, in subjects with chewing problems was approximately 2 times higher than that in those with no chewing problems (p < 0.001). Subjects with chewing problems were found to have a 1.945-fold higher adjusted risk of depression than those who did not have chewing problems (95% CI = 1.583-2.390, p < 0.001), and subjects with high protein consumption showed a 1.410-fold greater risk of depression (95% CI = 1.144-1.739, p = 0.001) than those with low protein consumption.

Language: en