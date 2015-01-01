|
Ioannou LG, Mantzios K, Tsoutsoubi L, Nintou E, Vliora M, Gkiata P, Dallas CN, Gkikas G, Agaliotis G, Sfakianakis K, Kapnia AK, Testa DJ, Amorim T, Dinas PC, Mayor TS, Gao C, Nybo L, Flouris AD. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(12): e18126303.
BACKGROUND: Occupational heat exposure can provoke health problems that increase the risk of certain diseases and affect workers' ability to maintain healthy and productive lives. This study investigates the effects of occupational heat stress on workers' physiological strain and labor productivity, as well as examining multiple interventions to mitigate the problem.
mitigation; breaks; heat stress; hydration; ice slurry; labor productivity; mechanization; physiological strain; ventilated garments; work