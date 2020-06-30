|
Vijayakumar L, Shastri M, Fernandes TN, Bagra Y, Pathare A, Patel A, Jain P, Merchant Y, Armstrong G, Pathare S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(12): e18126206.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Each year there are more than 800,000 deaths by suicide across the world, while India alone accounts for one third of female suicides and one fourth of male suicides worldwide. Responsible media reporting of suicide is an important suicide prevention intervention at the population level. There is sufficient evidence to show that the way suicide is reported and portrayed in the media can have a significant impact on individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Recognizing the important role of the media in suicide prevention, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines for responsible reporting of suicides by the media. The Press Council of India, in 2019 endorsed WHO's guidelines for media reporting of suicides, however there is no evidence that the Indian media is complying with these guidelines.
suicide; suicide prevention; media and suicide; media reporting of suicide; WHO guidelines on responsible reporting of suicide