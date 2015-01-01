Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a leading cause of traumatic head injury (THI) and are regarded as a public health problem in Saudi Arabia. This hospital-based retrospective study aims to provide data on the frequency, type, and distribution of RTA-related THIs over the past decade; demonstrate their time trend and seasonality; and decipher age and sex differences in RTA-related THIs and their outcome. The results showed a decline in the number of RTA-related THIs between 2010 and 2019. The patients had a mean age of 26.16 ± 16.27 years, and the male-to-female ratio was 10.8:1. Head injury with multiple lesions was the most common diagnosis, followed by cerebral contusion and skull fracture (32.1%, 12.9%, and 11.2%, respectively). Subdural hematoma (SDH) and skull fracture were significantly more common in patients aged ≥60 years (standard residual > 1.96), and significantly less common in those aged ≤17 years (standard residual < 1.96), compared to other age groups. Males experienced significantly more SDHs than females (standard residual = -2.8, p = 0.029). The length of hospital stay was positively correlated with age (Spearman's rho = 0.057, p = 0.046). No seasonal variation was found.

Language: en