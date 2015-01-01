|
Citation
|
Pishgar M, Issa SF, Sietsema M, Pratap P, Darabi H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(13).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly expanding, with many applications seen routinely in health care, industry, and education, and increasingly in workplaces. Although there is growing evidence of applications of AI in workplaces across all industries to simplify and/or automate tasks there is a limited understanding of the role that AI contributes in addressing occupational safety and health (OSH) concerns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
occupational safety and health; artificial intelligence; future of work; machine learning algorithms; robotic devices; sensor devices; worker health and safety