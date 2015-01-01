Abstract

In the contemporary business environment where business ethics is critical for organizational performance, the importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) is increasing. By investigating the mechanism of the effects of CSR on counterproductive work behavior (CWB), the present study suggests that CSR decreases negative employee behavior. Based on social identity theory and context-attitude-behavior framework, this research examines the underlying process and its contingent factor of the association between CSR and CWB. Specifically, this study hypothesizes that CSR decreases CWB by enhancing employees' organizational identification and that moral identity positively moderates the relationship between CSR and organizational identification. Using three-wave online survey data from 368 employees in Korean firms, this paper tested our hypotheses by conducting moderated mediation analysis with structural equation modeling. The results showed that CSR is negatively related to CWB through organizational identification and that moral identity positively moderates the relationship between CSR and organizational identification. The current study's findings have crucial theoretical and practical implications in CSR literature.

