|
Citation
|
van der Vet PCR, Kusen JQ, Rohner-Spengler M, Link BC, Houwert RM, Knobe M, Babst R, Henzen C, Schmid L, Beeres FJP. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(6): e57060584.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background and objective: Falls in elderly cause injury, mortality, and loss of independence, making Fear of Falling (FoF) a common health problem. FoF relates to activity restriction and increased fall risk. A voluntary intervention including fall risk assessment and prevention strategies was implemented to reduce falls in elderly patients with low energy fractures (LEF). The primary purpose of this study was to evaluate FoF and the number of subsequent falls in trauma patients one year after a LEF. The secondary aim was to examine how FoF affects patients' lives in terms of Quality of Life (QoL), mobility, and activity levels. Finally, participation in the voluntary fall prevention program (FPP) was evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fall prevention; fear of falling; low energy fractures