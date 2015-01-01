|
Citation
|
Henderson E, Guthrie BJ. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2021; 34(3): 294-300.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and is a major concern among professional American firefighters, with rates for suicidal ideation in firefighters two times higher than rates in the general population. The Neuman systems model integrated with the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide provides a better understanding of the specific occupational and cultural aspects of firefighting that lead to a greater risk for suicidal ideation. This model provides an innovative lens that can inform the development and the implementation of interventions aimed at preventing suicidal ideation among firefighters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; conceptual model; firefighter; Neuman systems model