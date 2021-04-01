SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ko AC, Satterfield KR, Korn BS, Kikkawa DO. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. Clin. North Am. 2021; 33(3): 317-328.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.coms.2021.04.004

unavailable

Facial trauma often involves injuries to the eyelid and periorbital region. Management of these injuries can be challenging due to the involvement of multiple complex anatomic structures that are in close proximity. Restoration of normal anatomic relationships of the eyelids and periocular structures is essential for optimum functional and aesthetic outcome after trauma. This review provides an overview of the current literature involving soft tissue trauma of the eyelid and periorbital tissue, and highlights key steps in patient evaluation and management with various types of injuries.


Language: en

Ocular trauma; Facial trauma; Canalicular laceration; Eyelid laceration; Facial degloving; Foreign bodies; Periocular trauma

