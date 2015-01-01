Abstract

We determined the association between T. gondii infection and suicidal behavior in people with alcohol consumption. One-thousand four-hundred and twenty-three people with alcohol consumption were screened for suicidal behavior and tested for anti-T. gondii IgG and IgM antibodies using commercially available enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. Anti-T. gondii IgG antibodies were found in 34 of 224 (15.2%) individuals with suicidal ideation and in 118 (9.8%) of 1199 individuals without suicidal ideation (OR: 1.63; 95% CI: 1.08-2.47; p = 0.01). Seropositivity to T. gondii was associated with suicidal ideation in women (OR: 2.24; 95% CI: 1.33-3.78; p = 0.001) and in individuals aged ≤30 years (OR: 2.68; 95% CI: 1.22-5.87; p = 0.01) and >50 years (OR: 2.85; 95% CI: 1.19-6.77; p = 0.01). Anti-T. gondii IgG antibodies were found in 17 of 136 (12.5%) individuals with suicide attempts and in 135 (10.5%) of 1287 individuals without suicide attempts (OR: 1.21; 95% CI: 0.71-2.08; p = 0.47). Seroprevalence of T. gondii infection was associated with suicide attempts in women (OR: 1.88; 95% CI: 0.99-3.55; p = 0.04). No association between anti-T. gondii IgM and suicidal ideation or suicide attempts was found.



RESULTS suggest that T. gondii infection is associated with suicidal behavior in people with alcohol consumption.

