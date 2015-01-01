Abstract

The evolution of communication networks offers new possibilities for development in the automotive industry. Smart vehicles will benefit from the possibility of connecting with the infrastructure and from an extensive exchange of data between them. Furthermore, new control strategies can be developed that benefit the advantages of these communication networks. In this endeavour, the main purposes considered by the automotive industry and researchers from academia are defined by: (i) ensuring people's safety; (ii) reducing the overall costs, and (iii) improving the traffic by maximising the fluidity. In this paper, a cyber-physical framework (CPF) to control the access of vehicles in roundabout intersections composed of two levels is proposed. Both levels correspond to the cyber part of the CPF, while the physical part is composed of the vehicles crossing the roundabout. The first level, i.e., the edge-computing layer, is based on an analytical solution that uses multivariable optimisation to minimise the waiting times of the vehicles entering a roundabout intersection and to ensure a safe crossing. The second level, i.e., the cloud-computing layer, stores information about the waiting times and trajectories of all the vehicles that cross the roundabout and uses them for long-term analysis and prediction. The simulated results show the efficacy of the proposed method, which can be easily implemented on an embedded device for real-time operation.

Language: en