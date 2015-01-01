Abstract

Currently the research and development of autonomous driving vehicles (ADVs) mainly consider the situation whereby manual driving vehicles and ADVs run simultaneously on lanes. In order to acquire the information of the vehicle itself and the environment necessary for decision-making and controlling, the ADVs that are under development now are normally equipped with a lot of sensing units, for example, high precision global positioning systems, various types of radar, and video processing systems. Obviously, the current advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or ADVs still have some problems concerning high reliability of driving safety, as well as the vehicle's cost and price. It is certain, however, that in the future there will be some roads, areas or cities where all the vehicles are ADVs, i.e., without any human driving vehicles in traffic. For such scenarios, the methods of environment sensing, traffic instruction indicating, and vehicle controlling should be different from that of the situation mentioned above if the reliability of driving safety and the production cost expectation is to be improved significantly. With the anticipation that a more sophisticated vehicle ad hoc network (VANET) should be an essential transportation infrastructure for future ADV scenarios, the problem of vehicle turning control based on vehicle to everything (V2X) communication at road intersections is studied. The turning control at intersections mainly deals with three basic issues, i.e., target lane selection, trajectory planning and calculation, and vehicle controlling and tracking. In this paper, control strategy, model and algorithms are proposed for the three basic problems. A model predictive control (MPC) paradigm is used as the vehicle upper layer controller. Simulation is conducted on the CarSim-Simulink platform with typical intersection scenes.

