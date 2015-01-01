Abstract

Accelerometers are being increasingly incorporated into neuroimaging devices to enable real-time filtering of movement artifacts. In this study, we evaluate the reliability of sway metrics derived from these accelerometers in a standard eyes-open balance assessment to determine their utility in multimodal study designs. Ten participants equipped with a head-mounted accelerometer performed an eyes-open standing condition on 7 consecutive days. Sway performance was quantified with 4 standard metrics: root-mean-square (RMS) acceleration, peak-to-peak (P2P) acceleration, jerk, and ellipse area. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) quantified reliability. P2P in both the mediolateral (ICC = 0.65) and anteroposterior (ICC = 0.67) planes yielded the poorest reliability. Both ellipse area and RMS exhibited good reliability, ranging from 0.76 to 0.84 depending on the plane. Finally, jerk displayed the highest reliability with an ICC value of 0.95. Moderate to excellent reliability was observed in all sway metrics. These findings demonstrate that head-mounted accelerometers, commonly found in neuroimaging devices, can be used to reliably assess sway. These data validate the use of head-mounted accelerometers in the assessment of motor control alongside other measures of brain activity such as electroencephalography (EEG) and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS).

