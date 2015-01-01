Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few longitudinal studies investigate predictors of substance use incidence among immigrants. The current study describes substance use disorders in immigrants to Sweden, focusing on drinking culture in the country of origin and socioeconomic status (SES), and how these intersect with generational status to influence risk.



METHODS: Using pseudonymized Swedish population registry data, we track onset of alcohol use disorder and drug use disorder in a longitudinal study of 815,778 first-generation immigrants and 674,757 second-generation immigrants from 64 countries over a 6-year period. Cox regression analysis estimated risks of alcohol and drug use disorders in second-generation immigrants compared to first-generation, and moderation analyses assessed interactions of generational status with country-of-origin per capita alcohol consumption and SES.



RESULTS: Immigrants and second-generation immigrants originating from countries with high levels of alcohol consumption had higher risks for alcohol and drug use disorders. Immigrants with high SES had lower risks for alcohol and drug use disorders. The interaction between generational status and country-of-origin alcohol consumption was significant for drug use disorder (not for alcohol use disorder), with drug use disorder risk for second-generation immigrants being highest for those from countries with the lowest level of country-of-origin per capita alcohol consumption. The interaction between generational status and SES was significant for alcohol use disorder, with low-SES second-generation immigrants showing markedly higher risk than first-generation immigrants with comparable SES.



CONCLUSIONS: Among immigrants in Sweden, second-generation immigrants are at increased risk of developing alcohol and drug use disorders, particularly if they have lower SES. Policy and community attention to these high-risk subgroups in immigrant communities is warranted.

