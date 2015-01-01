|
Mantha S, Nolan ML, Harocopos A, Paone D. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 226: e108867.
BACKGROUND: Past studies have identified frequent criminal legal system (CLS) involvement among overdose decedents and highlight the need for connecting individuals at risk of overdose with effective interventions during CLS encounters. While some programs divert individuals at risk of overdose to treatment during CLS encounters, eligibility is frequently restricted to those with limited prior CLS involvement. However, differences by race/ethnicity have not been examined.
Overdose; Criminal justice diversion; Criminal legal system; Racial disparities