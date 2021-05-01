Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients often ask when they can safely return to driving a car following total joint arthroplasty (TJA). Most prior research has relied on driving simulators. Our study sought to learn more about real-world patient experiences in returning to driving after total knee arthroplasty (TKA) or total hip arthroplasty (THA).



METHODS: Our institutional total joint registry was used to identify living patients aged 18-85 who underwent primary TKA or primary THA for a primary diagnosis of osteoarthritis between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Patients who had undergone multiple TJA operations in 2019 or had a primary mailing address outside of the United States were excluded. Ultimately 2508 eligible TJA patients received a survey by mail.



RESULTS: A total of 1128 of 2508 eligible patients (45%) completed surveys and returned them by mail. After 121 surveys were discarded for incompletion, inconsistency, or limited preoperative driving volume, 1007 patients were included in our study. Among these patients, 99% returned to driving postoperatively, with 23% returning within 2 weeks, and 88% returning within 6 weeks. Factors associated with the odds of a patient returning to driving within 2 weeks included laterality, gender, postoperative confidence, postoperative comfort, and surgeon advice. Ten patients (1%) have been involved in a car accident postoperatively.



CONCLUSION: Almost all patients returned to driving postoperatively without being involved in a car accident. Gender, laterality, patient confidence, and comfort as well as surgeon advice were significantly associated with the odds of a patient returning to driving within 2 weeks postoperatively.

