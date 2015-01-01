|
Bella F, Silvestri M. Transport 2021; 36(2): 98-109.
(Copyright © 2021, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University and Lithuanian Academy of Sciences, Publisher Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VGTU) Press)
This study aimed to analyse the driver's behaviour during the interaction with a pedestrian crossing into and outside the zebra crossing, and evaluate the effectiveness of two kinds of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that provided to the driver an auditory alert, and a visual alert to detect the pedestrian. 42 participants joined the experiment conducted using the fixed-base driving simulator of the Department of Engineering (Roma Tre University). They experienced different crossing conditions (legal and illegal) and ADAS conditions (no ADAS, visual warning and auditory warning) in an urban scenario. The parameters Time-To-Arrive (TTA) and Speed Reduction Time (SRT) were obtained from the drivers' speed profiles in the last 150 m in advance of the conflict point with the pedestrian.
Language: en
ADAS; driver’s behaviour; driving simulator; human factors; pedestrian; road safety