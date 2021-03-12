Abstract

To achieve anti-crosswind, anti-sideslip, and anti-rollover in trajectory-tracking for Four-Wheel Steering (4WS) autonomous vehicles, a trajectory-tracking controller based on a four-channel Active Disturbance Rejection Control (ADRC) was used to track the desired lateral displacement, longitudinal displacement, yaw angle, and roll angle, and minimize the tracking errors between the actual output values and the desired values through static decoupling steering and braking systems. In addition, the anti-crosswind, anti-sideslip, and anti-rollover simulations were implemented with CarSim®. Finally, the simulation results showed that the 4WS autonomous vehicle with the controller still has good anti-crosswind, anti-sideslip, and anti-rollover performance in path tracking, even under a small turning radius or lowadhesion curved roads.



First published online 12 March 2021



Keyword : four-wheel steering, curved trajectory-tracking, active disturbance rejection control, anti-crosswind, anti-sideslip, anti-rollover, CarSim®

Language: en