Abstract

This study mainly focuses on a typical case that some metro passengers are eager to get aboard and give pressure on the front passengers to move forward. An agent-based microscopic simulation model called CityFlow-T is proposed to simulate passengers' alighting and boarding process. Pedestrians' movement in CityFlow-T would be affected by the pressure from behind pedestrians and all pedestrians follow the specified logic to move with the most suitable velocity. The critical model parameter analysis is conducted by a simulation of pedestrians going through a bottleneck and the result is compared with the existing pedestrian experiment data. It is also found that passengers being eager to get aboard has different effects on the alighting and boarding efficiency if the simultaneous alighting and boarding movement is existing. This study proposes an effective tool to simulate passengers' alighting and boarding process and reflect passengers' complex characteristics in different environment.

Language: en