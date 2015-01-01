SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Huang Y, Sun DJ, Li A, Axhausen KW. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; 17(4): 1122-1149.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23249935.2020.1832157

unavailable

Interactions between bicycles and cars have attracted increasing attention during recent years. This paper aims to investigate the impact of bicycle traffic on the macroscopic fundamental diagrams (MFDs) for urban car traffic. A Bicycle Congestion Index (BCI)-based MFD relating network bicycle flow and car flow reductions was constructed. A link-based method was proposed to estimate the MFD, considering the spilling behaviors of bicycles at the link level. The results indicate that the effect of bicycle traffic on car MFD varies with different traffic conditions and network features. Compared with car-only roads, it is more efficient to increase network car flow by installing physically separated facilities and reducing the spilling bicycles. To this end, various traffic management strategies may be applied in Shanghai, such as lifting the ban of cyclists on the central city area, building physically connected facilities, and enforcing stricter operational regulations and management on bicycle traffic.


bicycle traffic; car-bicycle interaction; Macroscopic fundamental diagram (MFD); network level; spilling behavior

