Abstract

Uncertainty of disaster information severely hinders efficiency of disaster relief operations. This paper explores how mobile phone location data are applied to capture rapidly accurate disaster information and proposes a preparedness-response two-stage scenario-based stochastic programming model with mobile phone location data for integrated pre-positioning and real-time response operation optimization. The Dantzig-Wolfe decomposition approach based on Lagrange duality and branch-and-bound algorithm are adopted to solve this model. The applicability of the model is proved via a real-world case study on the Haiti earthquake. Numerical experiments are performed to offer important managerial implications and insights in disaster management, especially for large-scale disasters.

