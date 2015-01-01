|
Citation
Aman JJC, Smith-Colin J, Zhang W. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 95: 102856.
Abstract
In this study, app store reviews from two major micromobility companies are investigated using machine learning techniques to identify the factors that influence rider satisfaction. The Latent Dirichlet Allocation model is applied to over 12,000 rider-generated reviews to identify twelve topics discussed within the reviews. These topics cover areas such as pricing, safety, customer service, map, refund, payment, app interface, and ease of use, to name a few. Using logistic regression, the most significant factors influencing rider satisfaction were identified. Moreover, name-centered gender prediction analysis is employed to identify rider gender and then discover differences in review content and factors of satisfaction across gender.
Keywords
|
App store review; Rider satisfaction; Shared electric scooter; Text mining; Topic modeling