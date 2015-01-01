Abstract

Utilising time-stamped lifelogging images collected from a sample of 30 older adults in three neighbourhoods of Singapore, this study explores older adults' daily walking travel patterns and their associations with neighbourhood-level built environment features. The visual lifelogging method uses a wearable camera to automatically record individual activities from a "first-person" perspective and capture novel information of environmental features encountered by individuals in real time. The findings reveal that older participants in the study areas, on average, take about 4 walking trips per day with an average trip length of about 15 minutes. Neighbourhood facilities including public open spaces, senior activity centres, and food courts are the most visited destinations while urban design features such as covered walkways, tree shades and street furniture are frequently encountered during walking trips.

