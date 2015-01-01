Abstract

Automated vehicles (AVs) are widely considered to play a crucial role in future transportation systems because of their speculated capabilities in improving road safety, saving energy consumption, reducing vehicle emissions, increasing road capacity, and stabilizing traffic. To materialize these widely expected potentials of AVs, a sound understanding of AVs' impacts on traffic flow is essential. Not surprisingly, despite the relatively short history of AVs, there have been numerous studies in the literature focusing on understanding and modeling various aspects of AV-involved traffic flow and significant progresses have already been made. To understand the recent development and ultimately inspire new research ideas on this important topic, this survey systematically and comprehensively reviews the existing AV-involved traffic flow models with different levels of details, and examines the relationship among the design of AV-based driving strategies, the management of transportation systems, and the resulting traffic dynamics. The pros and cons of the existing models and approaches are critically discussed, and future research directions are also provided.

Language: en