Abstract

The article deals with the behaviour of pedestrians using a smartphone. The work aims to describe the behaviour of pedestrians using a smartphone while walking and to survey the factors that lead pedestrians to this behaviour. The data gathering was performed at a marked pedestrian crossing without signals in Olomouc. The statistics in question were collected via observation and interviews. A total of 2689 pedestrians were observed and 90 people took part in a structured interview. We observed that 15% of pedestrians use their smartphone while walking. We found out that pedestrians who are holding a smartphone in their hand walk safely across a pedestrian crossing less often, rely on others more often when they are walking in a group, and step into the road more often when cars are supposed to give way to them. Furthermore, we found that pedestrians who were walking in a group and at the same time were on the phone or had on headsets were more likely to be guided by their companions than pedestrians who were not distracted.

