Abstract

The Driver Behaviour Questionnaire (DBQ) is a universally adopted tool for assessing aberrant driver behaviour. Irrespective of the popularity of the self-report method, the applicability of the DBQ in developing countries like India remained unexamined. The present study aims to analyse the aberrant driver behaviour towards road safety measures using DBQ and investigate demographic variables relationship on aberrant driver behaviour and traffic offences. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis supported the original factor structure. Overall, the results showed that the cross-cultural form of the DBQ is a valid and reliable tool for assessing driving behaviour in India.



RESULTS provide valuable information about the impact of demographics on driving behaviour, which will help take preventive measures in road design and traffic management in India.

