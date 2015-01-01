Abstract

The evolution of the Spanish Occupational Health and Safety Strategy, within the EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work 2007-2012 and 2013-2020, highlights the strategic interest in increasing the success rate of research, development and innovation (RDI) projects in this area. This study aims to assess RDI on occupational health and safety being conducted in Spain. To achieve this objective, a Delphi analysis was conducted with eight experts in research and occupational health and safety. The conclusion was that there was insufficient promotion of and support for RDI in occupational health and safety, compared to similar areas such as the environment and quality, and that it must become a research priority to promote new programmes that boost and fund innovative projects in this area. The panel also highlighted that developing these projects in coordination would increase the prospect of obtaining more funding and achieving more ambitious goals. Considering the results obtained, future lines of research that might improve RDI in occupational health and safety are proposed.

