Abstract

The construction industry is different from other industries in terms of its unforeseeable working conditions. Unlike most of the other industries operating indoors within controlled environment, the construction workers share a fair amount of time outdoors exposing them to different climatic and workability. These transfigurations contribute towards more vulnerability for workplace accidents. It has been observed that there is a common absence of formal construction safety training programs for fresh workers that result in work accidents. Instead, employees are expected to learn from their own experiences and mistakes. One of the main causes is the inability to understand safety training material by the masses due to its presence in uniform languages and lack of education. Considering the need to overcome these inconveniences, this study focuses on the development of a Construction Safety for All (ConSafe4All) framework to produce safety training modules for workers to overcome the language restrictions. The demonstration through the developed modules for most occurring accident types shows that the framework may be used to elaborate different construction hazards with their remedies to enhance awareness among workers, thereby mitigating work related accidents.

Language: en